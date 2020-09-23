﻿
English
US structural pipe and tube exports down 17.3 percent in July

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 18:24:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 6,347 mt in July 2020, down 17.3 percent from June and down 36.9 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $9.4 million in July, compared to $11.1 million in the previous month and $14.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in July with 3,947 mt, compared to 4,837 mt in June and 5,200 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,252 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in July.


