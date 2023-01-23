﻿
US structural pipe and tube exports down 10.7 percent in November

Monday, 23 January 2023 22:08:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 8,621 mt in November 2022, down 10.7 percent from October but up 30.3 percent from November 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $15.9 million in November, compared to $17.4 million in the previous month and $15.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Mexico in November with 4,759 mt, compared to 4,094 mt in October and 2,716 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 3,062 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in November.


