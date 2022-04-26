US steel imports up 31.4 percent in March

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 20:24:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in March 2022 increased 31.4 percent from February to total 2,804,809 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 33.8 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel imports in March totaled $3.93 billion, compared to $3.10 billion in February and $2.40 billion in March 2021.

Top sources for US steel imports in March include: Canada, with 591,463 mt; Mexico, with 491,474 mt; Brazil, with 314,503 mt; South Korea, with 291,162 mt; and Vietnam, with 151,298 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 522,644 mt in March, up from 446,605 mt in February and up from 463,461 mt in March 2021. Flat product imports totaled 1,129,456 mt in March, up from 801,007 mt in February and up from 875,376 mt in March 2021. Long product imports totaled 572,346 mt in March, up from 439,739 mt in February and up from 393,831 mt in March 2021. Pipe and tube imports totaled 469,393 mt in March, up from 348,109 mt in February and up from 304,049 mt in March 2021.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in March 2022 was estimated at 26 percent, compared to 22 percent in February and 24 percent year-to-date.