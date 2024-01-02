US steel imports down 8.2 percent in November

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 21:55:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in November 2023 decreased 8.2 percent from October to total 1,832,143 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows an 11.8 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in November totaled $2.19 billion, compared to $2.66 billion in October and $2.79 billion in November 2022.

Top sources for US steel imports in November include: Canada, with 484,510 mt; Brazil, with 344,769 mt; Mexico, with 224,636 mt; South Korea, with 127,717 mt; and Japan, with 77,683 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 468,427 mt in November, up from 299,868 mt in October and 214,769 mt in November 2022. Flat product imports totaled 686,357 mt in November, down from 750,130 mt in October and 743,291 mt in November 2022. Long product imports totaled 349,652 mt in November, down from 461,901 mt in October and 385,784 mt in November 2022. Pipe and tube imports totaled 259,943 mt in November, down from 390,445 mt in October and 457,469 mt in November 2022.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in November 2023 was estimated at 19 percent, compared to 19 percent in October and 21 percent year-to-date.