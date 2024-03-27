﻿
US steel imports down 3.3 percent in February

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 19:43:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in February 2024 decreased 3.3 percent from January to total 2,239,828 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 7.7 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel imports in February totaled $2.64 billion, compared to $2.88 billion in January and $2.82 billion in February 2023.

Top sources for US steel imports in February include: Canada, with 487,345 mt; Brazil, with 459,162 mt; Mexico, with 297,554 mt; Taiwan, with 76,883 mt; and Romania, with 72,499 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 646,000 mt in February, up from 560,958 mt in January and up from 538,275 mt in February 2023. Flat product imports totaled 775,474 mt in February, down from 900,994 mt in January but up from 657,164 mt in February 2023. Long product imports totaled 395,190 mt in February, up from 384,496 mt in January but down from 403,318 mt in February 2023. Pipe and tube imports totaled 349,046 mt in February, down from 382,885 mt in January and down from 471,787 mt in February 2023.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in February 2024 was estimated at 21 percent, compared to 22 percent in January, and 22 percent year-to-date.


