US steel imports down 2.7 percent in September

Wednesday, 28 October 2020 23:00:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in September 2020 decreased 2.7 percent from August to total 1,142,718 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 20.9 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in September totaled $1.05 billion, compared to $1.08 billion in August and $1.66 billion in September 2019.

Top sources for US steel imports in September include: Canada, with 402,277 mt; Mexico, with 187,808 mt; Korea, with 112,767 mt; Japan, with 68,635 mt; and Taiwan, with 52,756 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 77,021 mt in September, down from 98,218 mt in August and 326,193 mt in September 2019. Flat product imports totaled 627,238 mt in September, up from 569,569 mt in August but down from 706,640 mt in September 2019. Long product imports totaled 224,989 mt in September, down from 259,083 mt in August and 284,011 mt in September 2019. Pipe and tube imports totaled 169,146 mt in September, down from 204,534 mt in August and 356,703 mt in September 2019.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in September 2020 was estimated at 16 percent, compared to 17 percent in August, and 18 percent year-to-date.