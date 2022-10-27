US steel imports down 10.9 percent in September

Thursday, 27 October 2022 20:13:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in September 2022 decreased by 10.9 percent from August to total 2,031,001 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 25.3 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in September totaled $3.10 billion, compared to $3.53 billion in August and $3.51 billion in September 2021.

Top sources for US steel imports in September include: Canada, with 489,388 mt; Mexico, with 286,909 mt; South Korea, with 276,748 mt; Brazil, with 170,916 mt; and Taiwan, with 92,669 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 333,305 mt in September, down from 373,042 mt in August and 628,502 mt in September 2021. Flat product imports totaled 800,839 mt in September, down from 974,006 mt in August and 1,026,040 mt in September 2021. Long product imports totaled 352,221 mt in September, down from 429,574 mt in August and 456,633 mt in September 2021. Pipe and tube imports totaled 461,421 mt in September, up from 403,582 mt in August and 460,889 mt in September 2021.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in September 2022 was estimated at 22 percent, compared to 23 percent in August and 24 percent year-to-date.