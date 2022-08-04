﻿
English
US steel import permits down 12.5 percent in July

Thursday, 04 August 2022 18:05:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of July 2022 totaled 2,232,291 mt. This was a 12.5 percent decrease from the 2,550,475 mt in final census data totals recorded in June and a 14.8 percent decrease from the 2,261,532 mt in census data totals recorded in July 2021.

In July, import permits for flat steel products totaled 868,259 mt, down 15.3 percent from June’s census data; import permits for long steel products totaled 493,725 mt, up 14.1 percent from June; import permits for pipe and tube products totaled 441,688 mt, down 1.2 percent from June; and import permits for semi-finished products totaled 336,727 mt, down 36.9 percent from June.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in July were Canada (467,289 mt), Mexico (399,601 mt), South Korea (232,937 mt), Brazil (224,079 mt), and Japan (145,845 mt).


