US steel exports up 5.7 percent in January

Friday, 11 March 2022 21:27:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in January 2022 increased 5.7 percent from December to total 627,147 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 3.0 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in January totaled $1.15 billion, compared to $1.04 billion in December and $822.6 million in January 2021.

Steel exports to Canada in January increased 10.8 percent to 304,069 mt, but decreased 1.1 percent from January 2021. Exports to Mexico increased 2.9 percent month-on-month to 284,579 mt, which is up 8.3 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in January include: United Kingdom, with 3,905 mt; China, with 3,618 mt; Guyana, with 2,532 mt; Dominican Republic, with 1,789 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,767 mt.

Major steel products exported in January include HDG, at 103,749 mt; cut-length plates, at 76,743 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 60,938 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 50,797 mt; and plates in coil, at 40,943 mt.