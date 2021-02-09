US steel exports down 7.8 percent in December

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 21:50:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in December 2020 decreased 7.8 percent from November to total 559,027 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 9.8 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in December totaled $741.1 million, compared to $775.4 million in November and $721.4 million in December 2019.

Steel exports to Canada in December decreased 9.8 percent to 261,783 mt, but increased 21.1 percent from December 2019. Exports to Mexico decreased 6.2 percent month-on-month to 257,249 mt, which is up 8.2 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in December include: Dominican Republic, with 4,414 mt; China, with 4,358 mt; Pakistan, with 2,437 mt; Brazil, with 2,187 mt; and India, with 1,995 mt.

Major steel products exported in December include HDG, at 90,275 mt; cut-length plates, at 72,178 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 60,123 mt; CRC, at 45,825 mt; and plates in coil, at 38,086 mt.