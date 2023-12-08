﻿
US steel exports down 6.7 percent in October

Friday, 08 December 2023 21:29:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in October 2023 decreased 6.7 percent from September to total 660,641 mt.

A year-on-year comparison shows a 4.4 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in October totaled $1.19 billion, compared to $1.27 billion in September and $1.21 million in October 2022.

Steel exports to Canada in October decreased 7.9 percent to 296,493 mt, but increased 9.9 percent from October 2022. Exports to Mexico decreased 3.9 percent month-on-month to 312,299 mt, which is up 0.2 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in October include: Brazil, with 7,489 mt; Dominican Republic, with 6,252 mt; India, with 3,176 mt; China, with 2,627 mt; and UAE, with 2,588 mt.

Major steel products exported in October include HDG, at 120,926 mt; cut-length plates, at 84,406 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 64,549 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 62,434 mt; and beams, at 27,849 mt.


