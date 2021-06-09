US steel exports down 3.8 percent in April

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 19:38:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in April 2021 decreased 3.8 percent from March to total 689,593 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 78.7 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in April totaled $1.03 billion, compared to $1.04 billion in March and $558.1 million in April 2020.

Steel exports to Canada in April decreased 4.2 percent to 319,273 mt, and increased 96.5 percent from April 2020. Exports to Mexico decreased 4.1 percent month-on-month to 319,749 mt, which is up 74.8 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in April include: China, with 4,335 mt; Brazil, with 3,839 mt; Italy, with 3,655 mt; Dominican Republic, with 2,909 mt; and Pakistan, with 2,333 mt.

Major steel products exported in April include cut-length plates, at 105,343 mt; HDG, at 98,979 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 52,389 mt; CRC, at 51,149 mt; and plates in coil, at 39,904 mt.