US steel exports down 2.8 percent in July

Friday, 03 September 2021 21:08:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in July 2021 decreased 2.8 percent from June to total 685,769 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 49.2 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in July totaled $1.09 billion, compared to $1.08 billion in June and $655.3 million in July 2020.

Steel exports to Canada in July decreased 8.7 percent to 309,998 mt, and decreased 32.5 percent from July 2020. Exports to Mexico increased 1.9 percent month-on-month to 334,499 mt, which is up 78.8 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in July include: China, with 3,591 mt; Dominican Republic, with 3,291 mt; Pakistan, with 2,574 mt; Korea, with 2,229 mt; and Brazil, with 2,064 mt.

Major steel products exported in July include HDG, at 101,049 mt; cut-length plates, at 89,701 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 74,572 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 57,023 mt; and plates in coil, at 39,178 mt.