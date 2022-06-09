US steel exports down 1.6 percent in April

Thursday, 09 June 2022 18:41:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in April 2022 decreased 1.6 percent from March to total 752,612 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 9.1 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in April totaled $1.39 billion, compared to $1.43 billion in March and $1.03 billion in April 2021.

Steel exports to Canada in April decreased 4.4 percent to 362,927 mt, but increased 13.7 percent from April 2021. Exports to Mexico decreased 2.1 percent month-on-month to 330,545 mt, which is up 3.4 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in April include: Spain, with 5.251 mt; United Kingdom, with 3,503 mt; Italy, with 3,293 mt; Pakistan, with 3,139 mt; and Brazil, with 3,004 mt.

Major steel products exported in April include HDG, at 114,414 mt; cut-length plates, at 80,901 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 63,621 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 58,059 mt; and plates in coil, at 52,321 mt.