US steel exports down 15.1 percent in December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in December 2022 decreased by 15.1 percent to 537,108 mt, compared to 632,714 mt from November. A year-on-year comparison shows a 9.5 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel exports in December totaled $1.04 billion, compared to $1.22 billion in November and $1.04 billion in December 2021.
Steel exports to Canada in December decreased 17.2 percent to 243,250 mt, and decreased 11.3 percent from December 2021. Exports to Mexico decreased 14.4 percent month-on-month to 244,407 mt, which is down 11.7 percent from the same month a year ago.
Other top destinations for US steel exports in December include: Malta, with 3,829 mt; China, with 3,107 mt; Dominican Republic, with 2,996 mt; India, with 2,634 mt; and Brazil, with 2,604 mt.
Major steel products exported in December include cut-length plates, at 80,098 mt; HDG, at 77,638 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 38,395 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 36,173 mt; and plates in coil, at 17,821 mt.