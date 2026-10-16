US rig count unchanged, Canada decreases - week 42, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on October 16, 2026, the US rotary rig count remained unchanged at 603 rigs week on week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 133, while number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by three to 459. The overall US rig count is up by 55 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by five to 217 rigs in the week ending October 16. The Canadian rig count increased by 19 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.