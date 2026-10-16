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US rig count unchanged, Canada decreases - week 42, 2026

Friday, 16 October 2026 21:45:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on October 16, 2026, the US rotary rig count remained unchanged at 603 rigs week on week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 133, while number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by three to 459. The overall US rig count is up by 55 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by five to 217 rigs in the week ending October 16. The Canadian rig count increased by 19 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.

Tags: US Canada North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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