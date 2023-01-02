﻿
English
US rig count remains unchanged while Canadian count drops week-on-week

Monday, 02 January 2023 11:36:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending December 31, 2022, the US rotary rig count remained unchanged at 779 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 156, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by one to 621. The overall US rig count is up by 193 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 12 to 84 rigs in the week ending December 31. The Canadian rig count is down by six rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.


