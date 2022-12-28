﻿
English
US rig count increases while Canadian count drops week-on-week

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 11:00:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending December 23, 2022, the US rotary rig count rose by three to 779 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 155, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 622. The overall US rig count is up by 193 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 103 to 96 rigs in the week ending December 23. The Canadian rig count is up by 37 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.


