﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count increases slightly while Canadian count decreases

Monday, 20 May 2024 15:39:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending May 17, 2024, the US rotary rig count increased by one to 604 as compared to the previous week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained stable 103, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 497, week on week. The overall US rig count is down by 116 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by two to 114 rigs in the week ending May 17. The Canadian rig count is now up by 31 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US Canada North America 

Similar articles

US DOC amends AD order on heavy walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

20 May | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 20.7 percent in March from February

17 May | Steel News

Saudi-based APC and TenarisSaudiSteelPipes to supply pipes to Aramco

16 May | Steel News

Australia lifts AD duties on precision pipe from China and S. Korea

16 May | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 18.3 percent in January-March

16 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru sees 4.4 percent rise in sales revenues in Q1

15 May | Steel News

Corinth Pipeworks to supply HFW pipes for Subsea7’s project in North Sea

14 May | Steel News

Canada maintains AD order on welded pipe imports from four countries

13 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru posts lower net profit for Q1, sees higher sales revenues

09 May | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes to provide coated pipes to local contracting company

08 May | Steel News