﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count edges down while Canadian count rises week-on-week

Monday, 09 January 2023 11:55:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending January 6, 2023, the US rotary rig count dropped by seven to 772 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by four to 152, while the number of rigs drilling for oil declined by three to 618. The overall US rig count is up by 184 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count rose by 105 to 189 rigs in the week ending January 6. The Canadian rig count is up by 48 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Canada US North America 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value up 35.6 percent in Jan-Oct

09 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 28.8 percent in Jan-Oct

09 Jan | Steel News

US issues final AD duty on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

09 Jan | Steel News

India’s Hi-Tech Pipes Limited to build new pipe manufacturing unit

09 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s hollow section prices rise as favorable mood persists

06 Jan | Tube and Pipe

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales down 7% in 2022 amid market fluctuations

06 Jan | Steel News

Canada extends re-investigation on OCTG from China

06 Jan | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.7 percent in late December

06 Jan | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

04 Jan | Tube and Pipe

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in Dec 19-25

04 Jan | Steel News