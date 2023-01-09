US rig count edges down while Canadian count rises week-on-week

Monday, 09 January 2023 11:55:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending January 6, 2023, the US rotary rig count dropped by seven to 772 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by four to 152, while the number of rigs drilling for oil declined by three to 618. The overall US rig count is up by 184 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count rose by 105 to 189 rigs in the week ending January 6. The Canadian rig count is up by 48 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.