﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count decreases while Canadian count rises

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 10:42:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending May 24, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by four to 600 as compared to the previous week.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by four rigs to 99, while the number of rigs drilling for oil remained stable at 497, week on week. The overall US rig count is down by 111 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by six to 120 rigs in the week ending May 24. The Canadian rig count is now up by 33 rigs compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US Canada North America 

Similar articles

US mechanical tubing exports up 9.1 percent in March from February

28 May | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 15.4 percent in March from February

28 May | Steel News

Mexico preliminarily extends CVD on seamless steel pipes from China

28 May | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices still stable amid bleak outlook

24 May | Tube and Pipe

Argentina launches construction of 130-kilometer oil pipeline

24 May | Steel News

US domestic J55 OCTG prices move lower on minimal new oil and gas spending

23 May | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices rise slightly

23 May | Tube and Pipe

US OCTG imports down 14.8 percent in March from February

23 May | Steel News

US to continue CVD orders on LD welded pipe from S. Korea and India

23 May | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 2.0 percent in April from March

23 May | Steel News