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US rig count decreases, Canada increases - week 40, 2026

Monday, 05 October 2026 17:09:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on October 2, 2026, the US rotary rig count decreased by one rig week on week to 598.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 133, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 456. The overall US rig count is up by 49 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by eight to 216 rigs in the week ending October 2. The Canadian rig count increased by 26 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.

Tags: Canada US North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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