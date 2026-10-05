US rig count decreases, Canada increases - week 40, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on October 2, 2026, the US rotary rig count decreased by one rig week on week to 598.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 133, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 456. The overall US rig count is up by 49 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by eight to 216 rigs in the week ending October 2. The Canadian rig count increased by 26 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.