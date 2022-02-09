US OCTG imports up 2.6 percent in December

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 20:55:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 193,876 mt in December 2021, up 2.6 percent from November and up 136.1 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $300.1 million in December 2021, compared to $251.5 million in November and $75.3 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in December, with 65,731 mt, compared to 31,488 mt in November and 39,389 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported OCTG in December include Mexico, with 31,810 mt; Austria, with 20,496 mt; Ukraine, with 16,189 mt; and Argentina, with 13,984 mt.