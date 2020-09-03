﻿
US OCTG imports down 37.8 percent in July

Thursday, 03 September 2020 09:22:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 60,325 mt in July 2020, down 37.8 percent from June and down 67.0 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $52.9 million in July 2020, compared to $80.6 million in the previous month and $203.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in July, with 35,066 mt, compared to 27,954 mt in June and 17,151 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported OCTG in July include China, with 15,817 mt; Saudi Arabia, with 10,220 mt; Mexico, with 3,416 mt; and Brazil, with 3,408 mt.


