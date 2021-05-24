US OCTG exports up 60.9 percent in March

Monday, 24 May 2021 20:39:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 15,263 mt in March 2021, up 60.9 percent from February but down 26.5 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $30.5 million in March, compared to $16.3 million in the previous month and $45.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in March with 10,788 mt, compared to 6,904 mt in February and 10,736 mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,498 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in March.