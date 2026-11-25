According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 14,029 mt in September this year, up 5.5 percent from August and up 8.8 percent from September 2025. By value, OCTG exports totaled $48.0 million in September, compared to $37.2 million in the previous month and $26.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in September with 8,000 mt, compared to 7,504 mt in August and 8,676 mt in September last year. Canada is followed by Mexico, with 3,158 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in September.