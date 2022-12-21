US issues preliminary AD duties for cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India’s Goodluck

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 11:45:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel from India for the period between November 22, 2017, and May 31, 2019, and June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Indian steelmaker Goodluck India Limited’s (Goodluck) sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the periods of reviews.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margin of 1.59 percent for Goodluck for the period between November 22, 2017, and May 31, 2019, while a dumping margin of 1.39 percent was determined for the period between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020.

The preliminary antidumping duty for the company is applicable from December 20.