US issues final results of CVD review on CORE from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from South Korea for the period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The DOC determined that producers and exporters of CORE from South Korea received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The DOC has determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 1.28 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, 5.34 percent for KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd. (KG Steel Corporation), and 2.88 percent for the six companies not individually examined, comprising POSCO, POSCO Coated & Color Steel Co., Ltd., POSCO International, POSCO Steeleon Co., Ltd., SeAH Coated Metal, and SeAH Steel Corporation. The DOC also rescinded this review with respect to NS BlueScope Steel Vietnam Ltd. and Dongkuk Coated Metal Co., Ltd.

The preliminary rate for Hyundai Steel Company was 1.28 percent, the preliminary rate for KG Dongbu Steel was 4.11 percent, and the preliminary rate for the six companies not individually examined was 2.39 percent. The rates for KG Dongbu Steel and the six companies not individually examined were revised in the final results based on changes made to the subsidy rate calculation in response to comments received from interested parties.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7210.30.0030, 7210.30.0060, 7210.41.0000, 7210.49.0030, 7210.49.0040, 7210.49.0045, 7210.49.0091, 7210.49.0095, 7210.61.0000, 7210.69.0000, 7210.70.6030, 7210.70.6060, 7210.70.6090, 7210.90.6000, 7210.90.9000, 7212.20.0000, 7212.30.1030, 7212.30.1090, 7212.30.3000, 7212.30.5000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, and 7212.60.0000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).