US continues AD and CVD orders on PC strand from six countries

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has published a notice continuing the antidumping duty (AD) orders on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Brazil, India, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand, as well as the countervailing duty (CVD) order on PC strand from India.

The DOC determined that revocation of the orders would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping, countervailable subsidies, and material injury to a US industry.

As a result, the DOC is continuing the AD and CVD orders. The continuation is applicable as of June 2, 2026.