US issues preliminary results of AD review on welded pipe from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on welded line pipe from the Republic of Korea for the period between December 1, 2023, and November 30, 2024.

The DOC reviewed two mandatory respondents, Hyundai Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. (Hyundai Pipe) and SeAH Steel Corporation (SeAH). The DOC preliminarily determined that Hyundai Pipe sold subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review, while SeAH did not.

The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 1.86 percent for Hyundai Pipe and 0.00 percent for SeAH.

Because the rate calculated for SeAH is zero, the review-specific rate for the five companies not selected for individual examination is 1.86 percent, based on the rate calculated for Hyundai Pipe.

The DOC is also rescinding the review with respect to 26 companies, as there were no reviewable, suspended entries of subject merchandise from these companies during the period of review.

The all-others rate is 4.38 percent.