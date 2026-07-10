US issues final results of CVD sunset reviews on seamless pipe from S. Korea and Russia

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the expedited first sunset reviews of the countervailing duty (CVD) orders on seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe (seamless pipe) from South Korea and Russia, determining that revocation of the orders would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of countervailable subsidies.

Net countervailable subsidy rates likely to prevail if the orders were revoked are 1.78 percent for ILJIN Steel Corporation of South Korea and 1.78 percent for all other South Korean exporters, while rates are 48.38 percent for PAO TMK/Volzhsky Pipe Plant Joint Stock Company of Russia and 48.38 percent for all other Russian exporters.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7304.19.1020, 7304.19.1030, 7304.19.1045, 7304.19.1060, 7304.19.5020, 7304.19.5050, 7304.31.6050, 7304.39.0016, 7304.39.0020, 7304.39.0024, 7304.39.0028, 7304.39.0032, 7304.39.0036, 7304.39.0040, 7304.39.0044, 7304.39.0048, 7304.39.0052, 7304.39.0056, 7304.39.0062, 7304.39.0068, 7304.39.0072, 7304.51.5005, 7304.51.5060, 7304.59.6000, 7304.59.8010, 7304.59.8015, 7304.59.8020, 7304.59.8025, 7304.59.8030, 7304.59.8035, 7304.59.8040, 7304.59.8045, 7304.59.8050, 7304.59.8055, 7304.59.8060, and 7304.59.8070 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

The CVD orders on seamless pipe from South Korea and Russia were originally issued on August 23, 2021. The sunset reviews were initiated on March 2, 2026, and the final results were published in the Federal Register on July 6, 2026.