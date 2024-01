US hot rolled bar imports up 11.3 percent in November

Friday, 19 January 2024 22:30:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 79,935 mt in November 2023, up 11.3 percent from October and up 5.3 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $103.3 million in November 2023, compared to $88.0 million in October and $99.5 million in November 2022.

