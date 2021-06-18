US hot rolled bar exports up 1.8 percent in April

Friday, 18 June 2021 18:34:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 35,690 mt in April 2021, up 1.8 percent from March and up 170.2 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $56.0 million in April, compared to $53.9 million in the previous month and $21.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in April with 24,647 mt, compared to 21,315 mt in March and 9,513 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 18,731 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in April.