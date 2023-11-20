US hot rolled bar exports down 10.3 percent in September

Monday, 20 November 2023 21:27:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 31,331 mt in September 2023, down 10.3 percent from August and down 5.8 percent from September 2022. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $54.2 million in September, compared to $58.8 million in the previous month and $56.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in September with 19,471 mt, compared to 20,356 mt in August and 19,216 mt in September 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 10,218 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in September.