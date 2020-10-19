US DOC issues final subsidy rates for ex-India cold-drawn mechanical tubing

Monday, 19 October 2020 13:38:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) on imports of cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India. The period of review is September 25, 2017 through December 31, 2018.

Company 2017 subsidy rate (%) 2018 subsidy rate (%) Goodluck India Limited 5.86 5.21 Tube Investment of India Ltd 4.27 5.17

In 2017, countervailing duty rates of 8.02 percent and 42.60 percent were imposed for Goodluck India Limited and Tube Investments of India Ltd, respectively.