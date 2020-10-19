US DOC issues final subsidy rates for ex-India cold-drawn mechanical tubing

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) on imports of cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India. The period of review is September 25, 2017 through December 31, 2018.
|
Company
|
2017 subsidy rate (%)
|
2018 subsidy rate (%)
|
Goodluck India Limited
|
5.86
|
5.21
|
Tube Investment of India Ltd
|
4.27
|
5.17
In 2017, countervailing duty rates of 8.02 percent and 42.60 percent were imposed for Goodluck India Limited and Tube Investments of India Ltd, respectively.