US beam imports up 73.5 percent in November

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 20:30:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 66,121 mt in November 2021, up 73.5 percent from October and up 155.2 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $71.9 million in November 2021, compared to $42.9 million in October and $19.5 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most beams from Mexico in November, with 16,757 mt, compared to 15,509 mt in October and 9,448 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported beams in November include Luxembourg, with 14,696 mt; UAE, with 12,668 mt; Korea, with 8,665 mt; and Canada, with 7,545 mt.