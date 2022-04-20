US beam imports up 32.9 percent in February

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 19:21:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 60,777 mt in February 2022, up 32.9 percent from January and up 58.9 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $72.0 million in February 2022, compared to $52.7 million in January and $24.0 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most beams from Mexico in February, with 15,440 mt, compared to 14,343 mt in January and 8,756 mt in February 2021. Other top sources of imported beams in February include Spain, with 12,364 mt; South Korea, with 9,516 mt; Canada, with 6,971; and UAE, with 6,871 mt.