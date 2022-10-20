﻿
US beam imports up 31.1 percent in August

Thursday, 20 October 2022
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 73,919 mt in August 2022, up 31.1 percent from July and up 57.2 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $95.5 million in August 2022, compared to $78.1 million in July and $50.4 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most beams from Mexico in August, with 21,121 mt, compared to 15,625 mt in July and 10,454 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported beam in August include Luxembourg, with 16,046 mt; Canada, with 10,307 mt; UAE, with 7,615; and Finland, with 1,042 mt.


