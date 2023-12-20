US beam exports down 10.2 percent in October

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 20:36:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 27,042 mt in October 2023, down 10.2 percent from September and down 16.3 percent from October 2022. By value, beam exports totaled $33.1 million in October, compared to $38.1 million in the previous month and $45.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in October with 15,852 mt, compared to 21,237 mt in September and 19,557 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 6,976 mt; Dominican Republic, with 2,065 mt; and UAE, with 1,326 mt.