﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US beam imports up 19.2 percent in January

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 23:29:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 45,702 mt in January 2022, up 19.2 percent from December and up 11.7 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $52.7 million in January 2022, compared to $47.9 million in December and $27.1 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most beams from Mexico in January, with 14,343 mt, compared to 8,113 mt in December and 10,824 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported beams in January include Luxembourg, with 11,458 mt; Canada, with 8,205 mt; UAE, with 3,952 mt; and Germany, with 3,443 mt.


Tags: beams  longs  USA  North America  trading  imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

21 Mar

US beam exports up 19.8 percent in January
21 Feb

US beam imports down 42.0 percent in December
25 Jan

US beam imports up 73.5 percent in November
18 Jan

US beam exports up 4.9 percent in November
20 Dec

US beam exports down 15.8 percent in October
22 Nov

US beam imports down 3.9 percent in September
18 Nov

US beam exports down 8.4 percent in September
19 Oct

US beam imports down 13.4 percent in August
24 Sep

US beam imports up 13.4 percent in July
14 Sep

US beam exports down 2.7 percent in July