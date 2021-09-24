US beam imports up 13.4 percent in July

Friday, 24 September 2021 19:52:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 54,335 mt in July 2021, up 13.4 percent from June and up 56.6 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $52.9 million in July 2021, compared to $44.7 million in June and $25.6 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most beams from Korea in July, with 17,021 mt, compared to 18,405 mt in June and 15,536 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported beams in July include Mexico, with 9,534 mt; Canada, with 8,166 mt; Luxembourg, with 6,949 mt; and UAE, with 6,344 mt.