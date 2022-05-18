﻿
English
US beam imports up 12.3 percent in March

Wednesday, 18 May 2022
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 68,248 mt in March 2022, up 12.3 percent from February and up 159.6 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $84.9 million in March 2022, compared to $72.0 million in February and $22.8 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most beams from South Korea in March, with 25,541 mt, compared to 9,516 mt in February and 2,324 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported beam in March include Mexico, with 15,074 mt; Canada, with 9,005 mt; United Kingdom, with 6,109 mt; and UAE, with 5,155 mt.


