US beam imports up 106.5 percent in October

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 21:09:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 93,498 mt in October 2022, up 106.5 percent from September and up 145.0 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $116.7 million in October 2022, compared to $61.3 million in September and $43.2 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most beams from South Korea in October, with 29,205 mt, compared to 11,055 mt in September and just 12 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported beam in October include Canada, with 10,664 mt; Mexico, with 10,265 mt; and Spain, with 8,779 mt.