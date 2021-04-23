US beam imports down 6.6 percent in February

Friday, 23 April 2021 19:07:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 38,229 mt in February 2021, down 6.6 percent from January and down 34.2 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $24.0 million in February 2021, compared to $27.1 million in January and $34.6 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most beams from Korea in February, with 16,846 mt, compared to 6,410 mt in January and 21,423 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported beams in February include Mexico, with 8,756 mt; Germany, with 7,024 mt; Canada, with 2,667 mt; and United Kingdom, with 1,093 mt.