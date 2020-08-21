US beam imports down 49.1 percent in June

Friday, 21 August 2020 20:57:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 23,076 mt in June 2020, down 49.1 percent from May and down 47.6 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $17.4 million in June 2020, compared to $28.3 million in the previous month and $28.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most beams from Mexico in June, with 9,417 mt, compared to 9,791 mt in May and 6,111 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported beams in June include Canada, with 4,235 mt; Japan, with 2,861 mt; United Kingdom, with 2,404 mt; and Germany, with 2,089 mt.