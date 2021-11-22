﻿
US beam imports down 3.9 percent in September

Monday, 22 November 2021 20:51:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 45,168 mt in September 2021, down 3.9 percent from August but up 51.1 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $50.7 million in September 2021, compared to $50.2 million in August and $20.7 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most beams from Korea in September, with 12,224 mt, compared to 12,246 mt in August and 10,666 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported beam in September include Mexico, with 10,216 mt; Luxembourg, with 6,241 mt; Canada, with 5,327 mt; and Turkey, with 3,633 mt.


