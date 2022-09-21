﻿
US beam imports down 27.4 percent in July

Wednesday, 21 September 2022
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 56,365 mt in July 2022, down 27.4 percent from June but up 3.7 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $78.1 million in July 2022, compared to $103.6 million in June and $52.9 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most beams from Mexico in July, with 15,626 mt, compared to 12,647 mt in June and 9,534 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported beam in July include South Korea, with 9,241 mt; Canada, with 9,001 mt; Spain, with 8,496 mt; and United Kingdom, with 7,541 mt.


