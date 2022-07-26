US beam imports down 21.9 percent in May

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 18:09:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 48,391 mt in May 2022, down 21.9 percent from April but up 39.7 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $63.4 million in May 2022, compared to $77.8 million in April and $31.8 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most beams from Mexico in May, with 12,837 mt, compared to 11,972 mt in April and 9,621 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported beams in May include Canada, with 11,468 mt; UAE, with 6,049 mt; United Kingdom, with 5,169 mt; and Luxembourg, with 4,941 mt.