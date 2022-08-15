US beam exports up 9.8 percent in June

Monday, 15 August 2022 18:56:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 40,991 mt in June 2022, up 9.8 percent from May and up 23.3 percent from June 2021. By value, beam exports totaled $59.0 million in June, compared to $51.6 million in the previous month and $38.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in June with 29,462 mt, compared to 27,695 mt in May and 23,621 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 8,097 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 1,172 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in June.