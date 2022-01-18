﻿
English
US beam exports up 4.9 percent in November

Tuesday, 18 January 2022
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 46,393 mt in November 2021, up 4.9 percent from October and up 10.7 from November 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $40.9 million in November, compared to $38.2 million in the previous month and $24.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in November with 24,736 mt, compared to 21,109 mt in October and 22,399 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,553 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in November.


